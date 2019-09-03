Hermiston residents 'frustrated' over water bill prices

HERMISTON, OR - Many residents in Hermiston are concerned and frustrated over the City's increase to their water bills. Some customers tell NBC Right Now their bills have gone up hundreds of dollars.
New rates took effect in March after the City's need for a restructure of their old water system. City of Hermiston officials say the restructure is part of their 5-year capital improvements plan created in 2018.
The new rates have residents paying a base rate of $30 a month plus $.50 per 1,000 gallons of water up to 15,000 gallons. If users go over 15,000, the price jumps to $3.50 per 1,000 gallons.
Hermiston resident Amanda Morris said she has never paid anything near to what she is paying now.
"My average bill was a $101 last month and it is now $329. I'm not using any more water; we are actually watering less trying to conserve shower time, laundry... it's out of control," Morris said.
Morris said the information put out by the City announcing the increase made it sound like only $40 more, instead of jumping hundreds.
"There's a big shock to the system when your bill is averaging a $100 then goes to $329 when we were told our bill might go up $40," Morris said.
Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said the reason people didn't notice their increase earlier in the year was due to them not using as much water as they are now in the summer.
"It's literally impossible to say the rates are going to increase by x percent because it all depends on how much each individual customer uses and how much of an increase their rate was," Morgan said.
City officials said the water improvements needed to happen due to their old age.
"A large amount of our system that's in place in the ground right now is pushing 80 to 90, some cases a 100 years old. There has never before been a effort to actually go in and fully replace aging infrastructure for the sake of it being old," Morgan said.
City of Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann said the city council did not take the high rates lightly and the public infrastructure committee spent two years compiling the projects the city needs.
"Some people saw significant changes and others little or no changes to their bills. Those affected most are our higher water users. The council felt that those that are using more should pay more... the council didn’t take this decision lightly, however like many cities in the U.S., we are faced with a crisis situation with our failing water infrastructure and the Hermiston City Council chose to address it in a reasonable/fair way but also trying to make the most impact to our systems," Drotzmann said.
Still, residents say the prices don't add up.
"It doesn't make any sense... my neighbors across the street water their cars religiously, we have the same amount of family members, their bill was half of what mine was last month... right across the street. It's frustrating," Morris said.
Morgan said the City is working on a budget billing process, but that's not expected to be added until the spring.
"People will be able to come in and say hey my bill spikes in the summer time I’d like to take what my total average year is of what I pay, divide that by 12 and I’ll just pay that every single month. Even though in the winter time my actual bill would be much less than that I want to pay that same amount all year round,” Morgan said. "It's a challenge no matter who are if all of a sudden a major bill you have triples."