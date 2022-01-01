For the last few years, the Hermiston Resolution Run has given community members a chance to get together and kick off the new year.
Resolution Run organizer Tim Beal took over this run about seven years ago, turning it from a fundraiser into a free, family-friendly event.
"I hope people leave feeling like, 'Alright, I started off the year on a good note I met some new people, I hung out with some friends and neighbors and I started out with exercise.' So that just makes us feel good," said Beal.
Despite all the snow on the ground and freezing weather, a lot of people came out to the run.
"In the seven-year history, this was the coldest by far. It was negative two [degrees] when I woke up this morning and started putting things out on the course," said Beal.
Some came to the run with resolutions of their own, like staying positive, running more, and even drinking more water.
One runner, Clifford Stanger, found himself at the resolution run for the very first time this year after bad road conditions kept him from a half marathon he planned to run.
Nevertheless, he spent the morning reflecting on all he accomplished this past year.
"Last year my goal was to start running. I could barely run around a track once. Now I can run miles," said Stanger.
Dan Doran, another participant in today's event, says his resolution is to spread positivity.
"2021 is behind us, 2022 is moving forward. All we can do is look ahead," said Doran.