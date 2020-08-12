HERMISTON – Hermiston School District administration provided three final name suggestions to the board of education at its meeting on Monday.
The proposed names are for the new elementary school to be built on Theater Lane, with construction expected to begin in the spring of 2021.
The three names are in Spanish, representing our community and student demographics.
- Artemisa Elementary School (Sagebrush Elementary School)
- Loma Vista Elementary School (Hill View Elementary School)
- La Senda Elementary School (The Pathway Elementary School)
Community members are asked to take the survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ElemSchoolName) and rank the three options. The survey will close on August 28, at 12 p.m.
Board of education policy requires that schools be named for their location or community, a famous American, or a local resident who has not been active with the community or schools for at least five years. Other names could be recommended with supporting justification.
HSD released an initial survey in May seeking public input. Sixty-one percent of survey respondents preferred the name to be a local geographical or environmental feature. Per community direction, suggestions were narrowed down to this criteria.