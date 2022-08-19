Hermiston School District approves new Community Eligibility Provision, meaning students K-8 gets free school lunches

HERMISTON, Ore.-
For the 2022-2023 school year, Hermiston School District middle and elementary schools will begin implementing a new option which would allow ALL students to get free school breakfast and lunch.
The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is part of the The Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010. The act allows school districts in poverty areas to provide free meals without requiring parents to submit any form of application.
The goal, giving CEP food services professionals more time to prepare a healthy meal, cutting down the wait time for those meals.
Since all meals will be free, it helps reduce the stigma behind receiving free or reduced lunches. It also offers other students healthy breakfast and lunch options, boosting their participation in the classroom.
During the application process, HSD was unable to qualify HSD high schools, but it's able to reapply next year.
You can find more information on the school lunches by visiting the Food and Nutritional Service's website.
