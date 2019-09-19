HERMISTON, OR - The Hermiston School District is the largest and fastest growing school district in Eastern Oregon.

The increasing population has caused overcrowding problems in the schools; now the district hopes an $82.7 million bond that will be on the November ballot will help fix it.

The last time the Hermiston School District passed a bond to address capacity in schools was 10 years ago.

In 2017, the district failed to pass a $104 million bond to help with overcrowding.

Elementary schools are the ones mainly affected by the problem of overcrowding. This is mostly because the schools were built years ago and are designed to only hold 500 students. Over at Rocky Height in particular they're now at over 600 students.

Josh Goller, Vice-Chair of the Hermiston Board of Education says right now the tax rate is $4.09 per thousand dollars of assessed value. They anticipate in November because of payoff of prior bond debt the tax rate will decrease to $3.65 per thousand dollar of assessed value.

Goller says if the bond passes, this number won't change meaning it won't be any more out of taxpayers pocket.

The money from the bond will go towards replacing Rocky Heights, building a new 600 student elementary school and a multi-classroom annex for Hermiston High School. The funds will also be going towards funding elementary school site improvements, buying property for anticipated student capacity demands and fund site improvements.

If the bond passes the district will also qualify for $6.5 million dollars from the state that will also be used to address student capacity demand.