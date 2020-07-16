HERMISTON- Hermiston School District will offer onsite student registration for the 2020-2021 school year at the district office.

Computers and bilingual staff will be on hand for registration support:

Tuesday, July 28, from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Thursday, July 30, from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Monday, August 3, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Tuesday, August 4, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Wednesday, August 5, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Thursday, August 6, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

In observance of Oregon State guidelines, the district will have ten socially distanced stations prepared with two guest chairs and an electronic device. Families will be permitted up to two guests per station to complete the registration process, additional party members are asked to remain outdoors and observe State social distancing guidelines. Guests are asked to wear a mask indoors.

Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to complete free and reduced-price meal applications and pay any outstanding lunch and necessary student fees.

Students returning to Hermiston schools this fall should now have received a letter including a snapcode specific to the student. Utilizing the snapcode, parents can log in to the student’s account at http://www.hermiston.k12.or.us/apps/pages/registration/ to update physical/mailing address, emergency contact information, etc.

Families of kindergarten and new students are asked to bring verification information (see list below), either in person or to the building in August.

Record of the student’s birth (i.e. birth certificate, baptismal certificate, or passport)

Proof of residence/physical address

Immunization records

Any previous report cards or transcripts to complete the process

Incoming kindergarten students must be five years of age by September 1, 2020, or born on or before September 1, 2015. If there are legal documents (e.g. custody) for the student, the parent/guardian should provide a copy to the school.

Through the online registration portal, families will be asked if they wish to enroll their student in Hermiston Online or another Hermiston school, different than where he/she would attend based on the home address. If this is the case, a parent/guardian should follow up the registration process by completing an intra-district transfer form, which is available on the district web site or at the district office. Forms need to be returned to the district office. Families who prefer to continue the online, distance learning opportunity may select Hermiston Online for a comprehensive and robust online program.

For additional information, please contact the Hermiston School District office at 541-667-6000, as schools are currently closed.