HERMISTON, OR – Hermiston School District and Good Shepherd Health Care System have collaborated to open a Wellness Clinic at Hermiston High School, to assist in meeting the medical needs of students, staff, and staff dependents. Staffed by Good Shepherd Urgent Care medical providers, the clinic will begin operating on June 3 with the following schedule: June 3 & 10 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and June 5 & 12 from 12-4 p.m.
The primary focus of the Wellness Clinic will be to provide care to the students and staff, reducing the time away from school and reducing absenteeism. The partnership will aid both parties in supporting individuals’ general wellness, illness evaluation and treatment, vaccines, routine physical exams, and sports physicals.
For students that are under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must sign a parental consent form, complete a medical history form; then, return both to the Wellness Clinic staff, before the student may receive care. Services cannot be provided if a consent form is not completed. If insurance is available, the clinic will bill them for the services rendered.
“We are very excited to start this collaboration with Good Shepherd,” said Director of Business Services Katie Saul. “We have collaborated with Good Shepherd for other projects, and trust this partnership will be just as successful in benefitting our students and staff.”
GSHCS is equally as enthused to provide health care services at Hermiston High School as stated by Good Shepherd Medical Group Vice President, Troy LeGore, “A large part our mission is to make health care more accessible to our community. By partnering with the Hermiston School District, teachers, students, and staff members will have easy, convenient access to care. Our hope is that this will reduce absenteeism – while providing parents with an accessible, high-quality care option for their children.”
Parents, students, and staff members may schedule appointments by calling (541) 667-6199 or they can walk-in during the hours of operation to receive services.