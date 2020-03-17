HERMISTON, ORE - Hermiston School District has released some information regarding its school closures. The Board of Directors met at noon today to discuss the school calendar, in light of the governor's mandated closure. The board decided to move spring break to next week (March 23-27). This would effectively incorporate spring break into the currently mandated closure. AT THIS POINT:
· Staff will return on Monday, March 30;
· Students will return on Wednesday, April 1;
· Spring parent-teacher conferences scheduled the week of March 30 have been cancelled.
This is an evolving situation, and will provide information as we get it.