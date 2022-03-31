Hermiston School District updates elementary and middle school boundaries

HERMISTON, Ore. —
The Hermiston School District board of education approved new school boundaries this month to take effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year this fall.
The new boundaries follow the 2019 Hermiston School Bond passage, build a larger Rocky Heights Elementary School and add a sixth elementary school, Loma Vista. Both elementary schools accommodate more students with bigger and better facilities. The hope is that the transition will alleviate overcrowding in other schools.
Families with kindergarteners through seventh-graders will have gotten a letter disclosing which school their student will go to next school year. Families with multiple children will receive allocations for each child.
A family’s middle school will be decided by whether they live west or east of Highway 395. Sandstone Middle School students will consist of students who went to Highland Hills, Sunset and Loma Vista elementary schools. Armand Larive Middle School students will consist of students who went to Desert View, West Park and Rocky Heights elementary schools.
The new boundaries were proposed by district administration and the boundary committee, which is made up of parents, school staff and school board members. They looked at attendance areas, population growth, feeder school scenarios and housing density studies.
“Adjusting boundaries is a community effort,” said Dr. Tricia Mooney, superintendent of schools. “Thank you to the boundary committee members for their insight and time. The team made every effort to affect as few students as possible; although, some changes were necessary to fill the new school and relieve crowding at the remaining campuses.”
Intra-district transfer requests will not change.
Kindergarten registration opens April 19. Registration opens for all grades in July.
