HERMISTON, Ore.- The Hermiston School District will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the National School Lunch and Breakfast program for the 2023-24 school year.
Participation in the CEP means that students can get meals without having to pay or submit an application according to the Hermiston School District (HSD). The district's designation may last up to four years before they must apply again.
Each year of the district's participation in CEP all families will be required to complete a simple Family Income Survey that provides information to ensure schools receive the full amount of federal and state funding according to an HSD press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.