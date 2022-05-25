Hermiston second graders can learn to swim for free

HERMISTON, Ore. —
Each year, the Hermiston School District offers free swim lessons for second graders through the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center. Over 350 students from five Hermiston elementary schools will participate this year. Five lessons will be taught at the aquatic center between May 23 and June 1.
Students will learn the basics of swimming from Parks and Recreation lifeguards and swim instructors, along with PE teachers and support staff. The first class lasts two hours and covers water safety, floating techniques, life jacket fitting and more. More advanced swimmers can receive stroke lessons and learn diving board jumps.
Parents complete evaluations of their student, which places them into groups. At the end of the day, instructors will assess student skills.
“We are excited to partner with the Hermiston School District again to provide these lessons in anticipation for a safe swim season this summer,” said Brandon Artz, Director of Hermiston Parks and Recreation. “These lessons and evaluations give parents the knowledge of what their child is capable of doing in calm, warm water. Parents are also provided water safety information courtesy of the Hermiston Drowning Prevention program.”
Additionally, the Hermiston Kiwanis Club gave goggles and sunscreen to the swimmers and donated extra swim gear.
