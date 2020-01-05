Hermiston student, sophomore Brett Jewett, killed in car accident

HERMISTON, Oregon - A press release sent by the Hermiston School District shares some tragic news today.

The school district says a student was killed in a car accident last week.

That student's name is Brett Jewett.

The press release says, "The Hermiston School District is deeply saddened to learn that Brett Jewett, a sophomore, died in a car accident last week. The school district will provide support for staff and students starting on Monday, January 6, at Hermiston High School. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, students, friends and others affected by this loss."

We reported a juvenile was killed in a car crash on Wednesday just south of Hermiston, however it is not confirmed that this is the crash that involved Brett.