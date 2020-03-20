HERMISTON, ORE — Following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, the City of Hermiston will adjust access to city facilities and City Council meetings beginning Monday, March 23.
City staff will continue to work on site, but residents are asked to call and make an appointment for any service. Direct contact numbers for each department are included at the end of this release.
The Hermiston City Council will hold its regular meeting Monday, March 23 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. The facility will allow for online video broadcast and dial-in phone access to residents wishing to participate remotely while following public gathering and social distancing guidelines.
A limited number of chairs will be available for citizens to view the meeting in person, but an overflow room will be made available with audio and video access to the meeting.