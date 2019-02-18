HERMISTON, OR- The Hermiston Revolution is a 12 and under girls select soccer team that has been around for three years. Despite their youth as a soccer team they have already been selected to compete in the American Youth Soccer National Tournament in Hawaii.

The Revolution will be competing against thousands of teams from across the country. Head coach Erica Juarez is proud that her girls are one of the team's representing Oregon despite being a small town.

"It's kind of a dream for us to be able to say we did this little old Hermiston a lot people don't even know exists in Oregon," said Juarez.

The only problem is the trip costs $15 thousand. The team is actively working to raise money as well as trying to find a sponsor by July.

"So to be able to make this dream come true we are asking for sponsorships because we do need the monetary help," said Juarez.

If you are looking to help out the team you can reach out to them by visiting their website below.

https://www.ayso887.org/