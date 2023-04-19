HERMISTON, Ore.- The N. 1st roadway project in Hermiston will require the short-term closure of the Hermiston Ave and N. 1st Pl intersection starting May 7.
“This project has been a long time coming and will be a much-needed upgrade for Hermiston’s north/south vehicle and pedestrian traffic,” said Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan.
The roadway project will include demolishing and rebuilding N. 1st Place between Hermiston Avenue and Elm Avenue, replacing water and sewer lines, adding a 10-foot-wide multi-use pathway on the east side of the road, and filling in nearly 3,000 feet of sidewalk according to a press release from the City of Hermiston.
Hermiston will use $4.5 million in transportation funds from the State of Oregon awarded to the City of Hermiston in 2017 and designated for use in 2023 to complete the roadway project, with no local funding required according to today's press release.
Expected traffic impacts of N. 1st Place Roadway Project:
- The N. 1st Place and Hermiston Ave intersection is expected to be closed to all traffic for five days beginning on May 7.
- Work on N. 1st Place is also expected to begin the week of May 7. The roadway closure is anticipated to last through late October.
- Extension of the multi-use pathway on the west side of N. 1st Place from Elm Avenue to Harper Road is expected to begin in September will likely cause additional traffic impacts through late October.
