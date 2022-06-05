PENDLETON, Ore. -
The Pendleton Heritage Station Museum hosting its 18th Annual Old Iron Show this weekend.
The free event held at Roy Railey Park in Pendleton from 8:00am to 7:00pm.
Heritage Station Museum tells us the different opportunities the show provides.
Some of which include seeing antique cars, truck and even some antique engines at work.
Jack Remillard, event organizer, tells us about getting younger people in the community involved.
"You can get younger kids interested in this stuff," he says, "it just preserves our history. This kind of stuff is what got the horses and mules out of the wheat fields and the mechanical age took over back in the early 1900s."
He says he wants to show the community how things worked during the early days of motor vehicles and mechanics.
The event ran all weekend long in Pendleton, Oregon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.