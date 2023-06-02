WHITE SWAN, Wash.- A brush fire on Hideaway Road dispatched units from West Valley Fire around 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Lieutenant Mike Gohl estimates the fire burned between 1-1.5 acres of brush, but the moisture of the brush kept the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office was called in to help prepare neighbors for evacuations, but no homes had to be cleared. The fire only damaged the field of brush and did not hit any structures. An old pump house was in the area but is likely unaffected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Gohl believes it could have been accidental.
