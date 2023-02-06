PASCO, Wash.-
Original artwork by regional high schoolers is now on display at Columbia Basin College (CBC) during the 50th Anniversary of the Regional High School Art Exhibit.
The exhibit in the Gjerde Center Atrium showcases 280 pieces of art created by high school students from 17 schools across 8 districts in the region according to an Educational Service District 123 press release.
The exhibit is on display to the public through February 17. The artwork can be viewed Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.
15 Judge's Choice winners, 10 honorable mentions and 8 Superintendent's Choice Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Wednesday, Februay 15 at 6 p.m.
Central Washington University (CWU) will be awarding $14,000 in scholarships to selected students according to today's press release.
The 15 Judge's Choice winners will advance to the Washington State Superintendent's Art Show in Olympia in the spring.
Participating High Schools:
- Chiawana
- Columbia
- Dayton
- Desert Oasis
- Hanford
- Kamiakin
- Kennewick
- Kiona-Benton City
- Legacy
- Lincoln
- Mid-Columbia Partnership
- New Horizons
- Richland
- River View
- Southridge
- Three Rivers Homelink
- Walla Walla
