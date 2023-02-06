The official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies released Wednesday downplays some components that had drawn criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said the class would be banned in his state. In the new framework, topics including Black Lives Matter, reparations and queer theory are not part of the exam. They are included only on a list of example research subjects for student projects which local states and school systems could choose from. The course is currently being tested at 60 schools around the U.S.