KENNEWICK, WA - High School Essay Contest – “Your Vote is Our Future”

Background: One hundred years ago, the female half of the population was not allowed to vote. It was not until August 18th, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the constitution was ratified. In 2020, the League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties honor the hard work of the suffragettes of a century ago by focusing on the importance of young voter participation. Contest winners and runner-ups will be honored at the Centennial Banquet this fall.

Kennewick School District:

· Kiwanis Club of Kennewick Washington - $500 award

· Community First Bank - $200 award

Pasco School District

· Pasco Education Foundation - $500 award

· Community First Bank - $200 award

Richland High School District

· Kiwanis Club of Richland Washington - $500 award

· Community First Bank - $200

Essay Rules

Winning essays will be posted on the League website. Awards will be presented during the Centennial Celebration at the Hanford House on August 8, 2020.

Essay title: Your Vote is Our Future

· Contest is open to all Kennewick, Pasco and Richland high school students

· The essay must be 500 words or less. Only one essay per student may be submitted.

· All essays should be:

o Be double spaced

o Have one-inch margins

o Include the essay title

o Be typed in 12 point font

o Be in Microsoft Word or a compatible format

o Submissions must be submitted via the League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties email address lwv.of.bf@gmail.com by May 15, 2020

o Include essay author’s name, age, grade, address, email, phone number, name of high school, and name of parent or guardian

o The essay will be judged on quality of analysis, quality of research, and form, style and mechanics

o Judges are local English teachers and editors

The League of Women Voters thank the award sponsors. Without their generosity, this contest would have not been possible.