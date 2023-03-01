CONNELL, Wash. -
A shortage of commercial truck drivers could continue to grow as more people leave the profession than join it.
Connell high school has a CTE program that prepares seniors for getting a Commercial Driver’s License or CDL in an attempt to fill that need. The program is the only one of its kind in Washington for now and is just starting its second year.
Educational Service District 123 recently received a grant from Career Connect Washington that will improve the current program and help lay the foundation for similar programs at Kiona-Benton and Columbia Burbank.
The program works with OIC of Washington and Walla Walla Community College to prepare students with the credit they need while in their last semester of high school. Then in the summer students have the ability to log the 70 hours of drive time they need through Walla Walla Community College.
Having half of the program in high school can reduce the cost to parents and students, something that can be barrier according to CTE Director for ESD 123 Keeley Gant.
“We know in our small rural districts cost is a huge issue for our students and our families, but yet this is an opportunity for a high wage high income position,” Gant said.
CDL Instructor for Connell High School Charlie Dansie has seen some success in the class.
“I've noticed some students that struggle in other academic areas really succeed in the CDL program because they see the benefit of the CDL program and how it's going to help their families,” Dansie said.
Students say they see how the opportunity could open doors.
“I realized that it was another class that could possibly pay for my college in the future,” Student Brandon Mora said.
Students said in addition the opportunity from the class, Dansie's passion for driving and hands on teaching style helps them enjoy it more than other classes.
For now, the class prepares them for everything they can do without getting on the road. Just going through what they will need to know for different exams they will have to take to get the license.
The class also goes through what students need for forklift certification.
Money from the grant will also fund a simulator for the class to use so students can get an even better feel for what it’s like to be out on the road and will also give instructors a look at areas students can improve.
More schools outside of ESD 123 may start programs of their own. Dansie said he has received calls from other school districts as far as Kansas asking for advice on how to start similar programs of their own. With the inspiration for this program coming from a school in California.
