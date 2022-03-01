HANFORD-
Augustin Duluaroy is a senior at Hanford High School and can now say that he's produced and directed a feature documentary.
At 17-Years-Old, Augustin created "Hanford," the documentary that focuses on the history behind the Hanford Site, the development of Richland, and Hanford's secret project during World War II, the Manhattan Project.
It also goes through the Hanford Site's efforts during the Cold War and today's clean up efforts. Augustin said part of what drew him to creating this documentary was that he has always been interested in history and nuclear energy.
"Since the beginning, it's always been just to tell the story of Hanford," Augustin said.
What he realized quickly was that the original short film wasn't going to cut it, he needed more time. Thus, "Hanford" the documentary was born. Now after learning about Hanford, it's war efforts and today's clean up, he's hoping to help teach the world about it.
Back in 1943 during World War II, you had to work at the Hanford site in order to live in Richland. The government owned the area and was using it to create the atomic bomb. However, many people were not allowed to know what is was they were building.
Augustin says a lot stuck out to him but there was one thing in particular that will always stay with him, "Richland during the Manhattan Project, and even now, was not a normal town."
He started working on the documentary in the summer of 2021 and in just under a year, the film premiered in the 'Atomic City' of Richland. But his favorite part was, "You know the best part is now. The work is done, I answered your questions, I watched my own movie, I mean come on." He laughed and shook his head smiling.
With just a few months left before graduation, Augustin isn't sure which career path he wants to take yet, but he is thinking about mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, or maybe film directing.
Fairchild Cinemas on Queensgate Blvd. held the premiere Monday, February 28th and it was so popular that they've added more show times. Those showings are Tuesday, March 1st and Wednesday, March 2nd at 6:30 P.M. each night.
After Wednesday, March 2nd, "Hanford" the documentary will be available on Amazon Prime and On Demand.
You can get tickets for the last two screenings online at Fairchild Cinemas.
