YAKIMA, WA - When Eisenhower high school's (IKE) school board announced 2021 graduation plans, senior Sandy Howard, said she was shocked.
"I really doubted it would happen but they said they promised that we would get one," said Howard.
Howard said her mom was one of the first people to text her about the exciting news.
"She was very excited to say 'you guys get one oh my gosh,' she was just excited for us because she knows how much school has always meant to me," said Howard.
Howard said the idea of not having graduation influenced her motivation at school.
"It was kind of the thought process of, you know, why are we trying then if we can't graduate," said Howard.
Now, she said she's working harder and seeing her grades go back up.
IKE hasn't released how many tickets each student will get but Howard said she hopes her parents and younger brother can all attend.
With many safety precautions in place, including mask-wearing and single-file walking, Howard said she feels safe to celebrate with her family.
For her, June 8th, 2021 will go down in history said, Howard.
"I can always look back and remember that even though this was a really crap year," said Howard, "we worked hard and got through it."
Many of her friends were in the opposite hybrid learning schedule said, Howard. She said she can't wait to be with everyone together again.