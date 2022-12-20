High school students in Kennewick coordinate holiday food drive

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A holiday food drive through the Kennewick School District brought in 7,730 pounds of food for Second Harvest Tri-Cities, according to KSD.
The food drive was coordinated by the Kennewick High School ASB vice president, Emma Rodriguez, according to KSD. Other ASB officers and leadership students helped in the efforts.
The students collected donations from Cottonwood Elementary School, Eastgate Elementary School, Hawthorne Elementary School, Ridge View Elementary School, Vista Elementary School, Desert Hills Middle School, Kennewick High School, the KSD Administration Center and the KSD Transportation Department.
The donation is equal to 6,442 meals.
