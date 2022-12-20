High school students in Kennewick coordinate holiday food drive

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon. This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night. The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the forecast leading into this event.