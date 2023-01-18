High School Transition Symposium offers disabled students help for after graduation

YAKIMA, Wash. — Numerous organizations are coming together to host the Central Washington High School Transition Symposium, which is designed to help students with disabilities transition from high school to adulthood, according to the press release. The symposium is through a collaboration between Yakima Valley Community Foundation, Entrust Community Services, Yakima Health District and Educational Service District 105.
Only 10% of students with disabilities are either working or attending postsecondary education within a year of high school graduation, according to the press release. Dropout rates among disabled students peaks at ages 14-18.
“By understanding systemic gaps and how to best navigate them, students with disabilities exiting school will have a better chance of being included in their communities and maximize their full potential,” said the release.
The keynote speaker will be Tania May, Ed.D. from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Through the High School Transition programs, students with disabilities are offered services to help them reach their educational and career potential, according to the press release.
Students ages 16 to 21 who have a medically documented disability and are receiving accommodations on a 504 plan and/or special education through an IEP can participate in the programs. Additionally, students ages 14 and 15 on a transition IEP can reportedly participate.
Based on each student’s individual needs and goals, the transition programs can offer services in Job Exploration, Self-Advocacy, Work-Based Learning, Workplace Readiness Training and Post-Secondary Education Counseling. The services will be coordinated through the student’s IEP, High School and Beyond plan and career goals.
The symposium will be in the YVC Conference Center on 15th Ave and Nob Hill Blvd on January 25 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can register for free online.
