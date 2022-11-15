KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Shortly after 11 p.m. on November, 14, a Kennewick Police Officer attempted to stop a car near 10th and Edison. The driver pulled over, but then sped away before being contacted by the Officer.
According to the KPD, the car was spotted about ten minutes later near Clearwater and Union. The driver was going around 100 miles per hour, travelling east in a westbound lane of traffic.
KPD Officers pursued the car as it ran through a red light at the intersection of Clearwater and 395. The driver tried to turn right onto 395, but hit a light pole and came to a stop.
The driver of the car then ran from the scene. KPD Officers chased the driver and when he failed to obey commands from the Officers he was tased.
The driver, a 27-year-old Benton City man, was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of DUI, attempt to elude police, hit and run, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
