KENNEWICK, Wash. - From today through Thursday evening, The National Weather Service is predicting "dangerous heat conditions" throughout Washington from Olympia to Spokane. With temperatures expected to reach high 90s and pass 100 degrees, it's essential to take precautions to beat the heat.
Those most susceptible to heat-related illnesses are individuals with health conditions, the elderly and infants, but there are preventable measures to ensure one's safety from high temperatures.
Cooling centers are a key resource in protecting people from heat-related complications and many regional cooling centers will be available across the state and are free to the public.
Those who wish to find a cooling center can dial 2-1-1 or use the online website to help find cooling centers near you. Call 7-1-1 before dialing 2-1-1 for TYY services.
The Washington State Department of Health recommend a few tips for heat safety.
- Stay indoors in an air-conditioned environment.
- Keep your home cool by closing your blinds and windows during the day. Keep your oven and stove use to a minimum.
- Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and not only when you're thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Take multiple breaks when working outdoors. Wear light-colored clothing, hats to protect from the sun, loose fitting clothing and protect your skin from sunburn with sun screen.
- Don't rely only on fans. Electric fans can provide cooling control, but won't protect from heat-related illnesses when temperatures are hot.
- Avoid drastic temperature changes. River, lakes, cold showers are all great ways to keep cool, however, rushing into these temperature changes can be dangerous and lead to shock, arrhythmias and hypothermia. Ease into temperature changes and allow your body to adjust.
- When noticing symptoms of heat illness, act immediately. Rest in a cooler location for a few minutes and if that doesn't work, seek medical attention.
- Keep your pets safe. Make sure outdoor pets have a place to protect themselves from the heat. Walk on grass instead of asphalt and check the ground's temperature with your hand before letting your pet walk on it. Never leave a child or pet inside a parked car during hot days. Temperatures can easily reach 120 degrees within a parked car, especially when in direct sunlight.
- Check on family and friends who are more susceptible to heat related illnesses.
If you would like more information, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a list of frequently asked questions regarding extreme heat.
The Benton-Franklin Health District partnered with 2-1-1 to determine businesses that are participating as Temporary Cooling Centers in Benton and Franklin counties.
If you are interested in adding your business to the 2-1-1 list, reach out to Benton-Franklin Health Department's Investigations, Planning and Preparedness Manager, Sierra Knutson, sierrak@bfhd.wa.gov.
