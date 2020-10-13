HIGH WIND WARNING 2 to 11 PM

A strong frontal system will spread light rain with pockets of moderate showers east of the Cascades early this morning. The shower activity will be decreasing by midday as the winds begin to increase. Models continue to show strong winds aloft (5,000 to 10,000 ft.), ranging from 50 to 80 mph, occasionally mixing to the surface this afternoon-night. I think the most likely timing for the strongest gusts will be between 2-6 PM.
High pressure returns Wednesday through Friday with decreasing wind and partly/mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s-near 70 and overnight lows in the 30s-low 40s. Models are now hinting at a weak and dry back door front dropping south from Cananda on Saturday. If this does happen daytime highs will drop into the upper 50s by Sunday and lows in the 20s-low 30s! Brrr!!