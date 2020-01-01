High winds overnight cause tree to fall on home

KENNEWICK, WA- Many homeowners woke up Wednesday morning to find broken tree limbs or a broken piece of equipment because of high winds overnight.

One Kennewick resident experienced something far greater; instead of a tree limb, an entire tree fell on his home.

This happened on 8th Ave. According to the homeowner the experience was like an explosion had gone off outside his home.He also noted this is the second time this has happened to the home. According to him there is minimal damage to the home and that he is thankful everyone is safe.