YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Red Cross found earlier this year that Yakima County has the greatest risk of home fires in Washington. Something that Local Fire 469 President John Shahan said is directly impacted by the lack of a fire education and prevention position in the city of Yakima.
“We are the only fire department our size in the state that does not have fire prevention and education,” Shahan said.
Yakima's fire damage cost average from 2010 to 2018 was 6 million an average that's gone up to 10 million in the last four years according to Shahan.
The position worked on education programs in schools, exit drills in the home programs, fire and fall prevention in senior communities, Yakima's Juvenile Fire Stopper program, and event coordinator.
“I mean that position did so much it's mind-boggling to me that we've gone this long without one,” he said.
Shahan said it looks like the city is saving $41,000 a year for the general reserve, but sustaining much more in fire damage costs without it.
The position which was a part of the city's general fund was removed at the end of 2018 as a way of keeping the city's budget balanced according to Public Information Officer Randy Beehler. Something it has to do under state law.
He said the city would have to look into the increase in fire damage cost Shahan is talking about and whether or not that directly relates to the fire education position duties no longer being assigned or other factors.
He also said the city plans to look at that position and others funded by the general fund starting in May during study sessions that take into account other positions and the budget. That budget also funds police, parks, and streets positions.
The city plans to proclaim April 15th - 22nd home fire safety awareness week at the council’s upcoming meeting.
That week the Red Cross will be visiting Yakima to help install working smoke detectors in homes in Yakima and promote fire safety.
“We at the red cross have taken education and preparedness information very, very seriously, and it applies to home fires it applies to all kinds of emergencies,” Red Cross Communications Director Betsy Robertson. “Education saves lives and that's how we believe, that's why we believe all of this work is so important.”
The red cross event is only one week. Shahan said the union has been working with the city to try and find ways to give the education position more duties to make it more valuable to the city and have it reinstated; which would work to educate the city year-round.
“I hope those conversations are being productive and these are actually being talked about over at city hall but we've seen no forward movement so now we're reaching out to the community,” Shahan said.
