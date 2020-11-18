Highland School District Drive-Thru Student Flu Shot Clinic

YAKIMA, WA - Community Health of Central Washington Highland Clinic and Highland School District will provide a free flu vaccine drive-thru clinic for families with children who attend Highland School District.
The clinic will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
Vaccines will be covered by insurance for those 0-18 years of age so please remember to bring your insurance cards. No one will be turned away based on ability to pay. Masks are required.
With COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season overlapping, health officials say it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated against influenza this year. Health officials are worried about a so-called “twindemic” or “double surge” in the coming months where hospitals are overwhelmed by having to care for both flu patients and COVID-19 patients. Flu vaccination is the best protection against influenza.
For more information about the flu shot clinic call Mireya at 673-0044 ext:4501. Thank you for your consideration.