Highway 12 closed after crash

WALLULA - Authorities are investigating a crash on Highway 12 just east of the Wallula Junction. 

Walla Walla County Sheriffs Office said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. when a pickup truck and a semi met head on. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper Thorson said both lanes of traffic are closed until further notice. Detours are being set up currently. 

Thorson also said at least one person is seriously injured because of the crash and Life-Flight has been called to the scene. 

Authorities are still investigating for updates on the rest of the people involved in the crash. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

