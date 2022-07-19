Highway 395 closed near Hermiston, evacuation notice for people in the area

HERMISTON, Ore. -
Hermiston Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak from a gas line near Highway 395 and Margaret Ave. in Hermiston. Repairs could take between one and four days, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Residents located between Power City Rd. and Margaret Ave. from Hwy 395 to Lind Rd. need to evacuate to the southwest for their safety.
Citizens affected by the evacuation notice can seek shelter at the McNary Heights Elementary School, 120 Columbia Blvd., Umatilla, Ore.
Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Hwy 395 at the intersection of Hwy 730 near Hermiston.
Crews say to not call 911 unless it is an emergency.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
