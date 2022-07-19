UPDATE Wednesday 7:00 a.m. -
Cascade Natural Gas has repaired the pipeline along Hwy 395.
The roads will reopened and the public will be allowed back in the area once the roadway barricades are removed.
Hwy 395 will remain a single lane going northbound as repair work continues on the excavation site.
HERMISTON, Ore. -
UPDATE: 10:24 p.m.
A construction crew working around Highway 395 and Margaret Avenue called 9-1-1 around 11:43 a.m. on July 19 saying they had hit a 4-inch natural gas line. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection Department then responded, according to Sterrin Ward with Umatilla County.
Evacuations were ordered at that time, followed by road closures. People are still asked to avoid the north end of 395 and use alternate routes if possible.
Cascade Natural Gas responded to repair the line, reporting the north end was repaired around 8 p.m. At 10:30, it was updated that the flow on the south end was also stopped. Now, crews are digging to expose the damage and plan repairs.
"It was explained that this is a large line and in order to repair the break, pressure in the gas lines have to be adjusted carefully so as not to overpressure other lines," said the press release from Ward.
As of now, 16 homes have been evacuated for lack of power. No injuries have been reported. Agencies are coordinating to safely return residents to the area, but this could still take some time.
"We want to stress, it is very important for the public to remain out of the area for their safety," said Ward.
JULY 19, 2022 1:42 p.m.
Hermiston Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak from a gas line near Highway 395 and Margaret Ave. in Hermiston. Repairs could take between one and four days, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Residents located between Power City Rd. and Margaret Ave. from Hwy 395 to Lind Rd. need to evacuate to the southwest for their safety.
Citizens affected by the evacuation notice can seek shelter at the McNary Heights Elementary School, 120 Columbia Blvd., Umatilla, Ore.
Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Hwy 395 at the intersection of Hwy 730 near Hermiston.
Crews say to not call 911 unless it is an emergency.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.