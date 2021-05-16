Highway 730 Back Open After Fisherman Finds Suspicious Device

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR-
According to Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, On Saturday, May 15th, a fisherman called around 7:54 am to ask how to properly dispose of needles and garbage they had found along near Highway 730 and milepost 196.
The fisherman called back a short time later and said they had found a type of ammo can, and deputies came out to investigate what it was and decided it was a suspicious device.
According to UCSO, the device had bottles with wires and electrical tape, with a heavy smell of ammonium or accelerant.
Around ten in the morning, the OSP Explosives Unit was called to come examine the device.
Oregon Department Of Transportation assisted in closing down the highway at around two in the afternoon for safety reasons.
They did x-rays and tests and eventually detonated the device around 4:45 pm, which destroyed it.
UCSO says they have no suspects at this time and the road is back open.