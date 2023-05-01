UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. -- A hiker drowned while attempting to cross the Walla Walla River near Harris Park on April 29.
According to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, officials received a call that bystanders had pulled a floating body from the river and attempted CPR.
Officials said paramedics could not revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man, identified as 46-year-old Kerry Aalan Ronald Ganson of Milton-Freewater, had been hiking with a friend who explained that Ganson had lost his footing while attempting to cross the river.
Ganson's friend lost sight of him and drove to the Harris Park Bridge, which is about 2.5 to 3 miles from where they were hiking, according to UCSO.
Ganson's next of kin were notified, and his body was released to Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater.
