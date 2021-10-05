Hiker finds a body in Kittitas County, Sheriff's Office says it is a homicide

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Human remains were found by a hiker in the Stampede Pass area of Kittitas County on Friday, October 1st.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office responded to the discovery and decided to investigate the incident as a homicide. The Sherriff's Office report says due to the length of time the remains have been outside and the state of decomposition, the body was not immediately identifiable.
The Coroner's Office has released the body to the King County Medical Examiner's Office for a forensic autopsy, scheduled this week.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.