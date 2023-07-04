Hiker killed in 200-foot fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

A 41-year-old man hiking at a popular waterfall in Oregon died over the weekend when he stumbled and fell 200 feet down a cliff, authorities said Monday.
The hiker, identified as Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez, was discovered dead at the base after rescuers responded to reports of his fall at Multnomah Falls on Saturday afternoon, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
"It is estimated that Hernandez fell nearly 200 feet," the office said. "It is believed that alcohol impairment was likely a contributing factor in the fall."
NBC affiliate KGW of Portland reported that Hernandez was a father of five.
He was on a trail near Benson Bridge when he fell, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff’s deputies, a U.S. Forest Service ranger and Corbett Fire District first responders launched a search-and-rescue operation.
The sheriff's office described the terrain as "inaccessible" and "steep."
A deputy found Hernandez's body off Historic Columbia River Highway, directly below his fall, it said.
