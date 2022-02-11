Hikers discover human remains in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY -
Benton County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to a rural area of Benton County during the morning of February 5th after hikers called in possible human remains.
After initial investigation by the deputies, detectives and Benton County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene, south of Kennewick. The remains were confirmed as human.
The scene is still being investigated. The remains have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
The full press release is available here: