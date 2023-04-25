RICHLAND, Wash. —

Warmer weather is opening national parks and more people might want to start hiking this spring and summer.

The Director of the Backpacking Class taught by the Intermountain Alpine Club Steve Ghan says it is better to be overprepared even for the most minor hikes.

“Take care of your comfort need,” Ghan says. “And don’t get lost.”

Ghan leads a group of elderly hikers on short weekly hikes on different trails around the Tri-Cities.

He tells me no matter the trail, hikers want to keep an eye out for the environment they are in plus be aware of how they are feeling.

“Enjoy the flowers. This trail on Badger is very smooth,” Ghan says. “You don’t need to look out for rocks like you do on a more rugged trail.”

Ghan and his wife, Sharon Grant tells me they had an accident involving a rugged trail in the Cascades.

Grant says she stepped to the side of the trail to let other hikers pass and she slipped on some loose rocks.

“I heard my left ankle crack,” Grant says. “So I knew I had done something not good for my ankle.”

National Park Ranger Brendan Oates says a mishap like that could leave a person or group stranded for hours while first responders work to reach their location.

“Being able to be self-sufficient,” Oates says. “And making sure not just you, but the whole group is okay with being outside for a long time.”

Grant tells me she and her husband spent 12-hours on the mountain after she broke her ankle. Grant follows a rough timeline from her memory of snapping her ankle around 3 p.m., waiting until 9:30 p.m. for first responders to reach her, then making it back to the trailhead at 3 a.m. the next morning.

She says the wait for help wasn’t so bad considering the view she had.

“It was the most incredible thing,” Grant says. “Seeing the Milky Way while they carried me down the mountain.”

Grant says she has a plate and several screws in her ankle now, but it hasn’t stopped her from continuing to hike.

“I’m a hiker,” Grant says. “It’s what I’ve always done and will continue to do.”

Grant says she can’t do any long, intense hikes, but short ones don’t bother her.

She says she is grateful for her recovery but is even more grateful for her husband’s preparedness on the trails.

Grant says, “You’re never gonna be prepared for everything all the time.”

“Fortunately we we’re prepared,” Ghan says. “It’s not common, but accidents happen.”

Ghan says they we're prepared to stay overnight on the hike because they packed the 'ten essentials' before leaving home.

The Intermountain Alpine Club is hosting its annual backpacking class for beginners and first-timers the first weekend of May in Pasco and Richland.