Hilary Franz running for Governor.

SEATTLE, Wash.- State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is running for Governor.
"Washington is facing urgent issues – from a rapidly changing climate, to a housing crisis across the entire state, and soaring income inequality pushing families out of the middle class," Commissioner Franz said in a statement announcing her candidacy. "There's no shortage of challenges, but I know we can tackle them together. I’m running for Governor to make bold progress and solve these issues, and to do so quickly.”
Commissioner Franz is running for Governor to replace Jay Inslee who recently announced that he will not seek a fourth term. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has also launched an exploratory committee in preparation for a possible Gubernatorial run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.