"How many other student-athletes are out there struggling?" - Kym Hilinski
Hilinski's Hope Foundation is a nonprofit organization named after former Washington State University football star Tyler Hilinski. Tyler's parents, Kym and Mark Hilinski, founded Hilinski's Hope to advocate for athletes mental health.
"It grew from place of pain and grief," says Kym Hilinski. "We lost our son Tyler who was a quarterback at WSU."
Kym says Tyler was a happy and loved 21-year-old, which is why they had no idea he was suffering in silence with his mental health. Tyler took his own life January 16, 2018.
"We thought if Tyler was struggling and so loved and doted on by his friends, teammates and coaches, how many other athletes out there are struggling?"
That's why Kym says her and her husband Mark started Hilinski's Hope. To spread awareness, reduce the stigma and fund resources for athlete's mental health.
Kym and Mark have traveled to different colleges across the country making nearly 170 appearances over the last 3 and a half years.
"The kids are magical in a lot of ways," says Mark. "They lean in, they listen, this is really important to them."
Mark says that Tyler's story is unique and special to them as parents, but unfortunately its not unlike a lot of kids who are struggling.
The Hilinski's say that most athletes that make it to the collegiate level have been playing their sport since they were five years old and are taught from a young age how to be strong and fight through a tough time.
Kym says, "I believe a lot of these athletes think that if they reach out and they ask for help that its seen as a weakness."
She hopes to help athletes recognize that reaching out for help is actually a strength.
"Your going to be a better athlete, a happy person if you're taking care of your mental health," says Kym. "It's all connected; mind, body and soul."
Four years ago Hilinski's Hope started 'College Football Mental Health Week', which Mark says was a big success with 126 schools participating last year.
"We went through a rebranding effort because this is for all, this isn't just for football," says Mark.
Starting this year, September 20-October 7 is now called 'Student-Athlete Mental Health Week' where almost 200 schools are expected to participate.
Kym says, "Its a week to let our athletes know we see them, we appreciate them, we understand their grind."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.