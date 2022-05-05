Hill Climb coming to Sunnyside May 6 through May 8

SUNNYSIDE - The Washington Nitro Nationals will be in Sunnyside this weekend, May 6 through the 8. The event will be rounds one and two of the Hill Climb.
This is a comeback for the event after the pandemic. The event will feature pit bike racing on Friday night. This is where grown men ride tiny bikes. There will also be two days of pro hill climbing.
Announcer for the event, Sandy Jaquisa, said the event is really fun and he's looking forward to it this year.
"To me the sound of the motorcycles going up the hill, it's just a neat deal and they've got jumps and just a bit of a different event," Jaquisa said.
Vendors will at the event, along with a beer garden.
Spectators also have the option of on-site camping.
The event is 18 miles north of Sunnyside at 30501 Washington 24 Sunnyside, WA 98944. Tickets are $15 for a day and $45 for the whole weekend. You can buy your tickets on Washington Nitro's website.
