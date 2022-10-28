OLYMPIA, Wash.-
YesVets, a statewide campain to increase veteran employment in Washington will host a statewide virtual job fair for Veterans on Thursday, November, 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Veterans, service members transitioning into civilian life, guard and reserve members, and military spouses are invited to virtually explore job opportunities across Washington and engage with over 100 companies and agencies.
How to register for Hire-a-Vet Washington:
Click REGISTER NOW on the job fair page.
Sign in.
Upload your resume.
Click submit.
