TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Hispanic Academic Achievers Program (HAAP) will celebrate local students at its 34th annual awards ceremony on April 28.
HAAP will celebrate 8,180 students in grades 4-12 who have maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA at the awards ceremony according to a press release announcing the ceremony.
32 seniors will be awarded scholarships worth a record $213,000 this year and Judge Norma Rodriguez, the first Hispanic Superior Court Judge for Benton and Franklin Counties, will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony according to HAAP's press release.
The HAAP awards ceremony can be livestreamed beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
