KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Hispanic Academic Achievers Program’s annual academic excellence ceremony on Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. in the Kennewick Convention Center. The ceremony recognizes Hispanic students between 4th and 12th grades with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Additionally, a total of $75,000 is awarded across 21 scholarships. The top scholarship is for $10,000.
“This year’s graduating class has had the toughest path to academic excellence based on two and a half years of the COVID pandemic,” said the press release. “HAAP is especially proud of this year’s seniors who had to battle not only the pandemic but learning online and holding down jobs to help their family members who lost their jobs.”
Scholarship winners and their families are invited to the in-person event. Others can watch the livestream of the ceremony.
The keynote speaker this year is former Mayor of Pasco, Saul Martinez. The student speaker is Yesenia Rios.
