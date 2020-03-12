Hispanic Chamber of Commerce taking applications for Miss Cinco

YAKIMA, WA- Every year the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Yakima celebrates Cinco de Mayo by awarding a scholarship to a young girl in the community.
The Ms. Cinco de Mayo competition is focused on empowering young girls to discover their cultural heritage and further their education.
Anyone who is a Junior, Senior in high school or Freshman in college with a minimum GPA of 3.0 can apply.
Three girls are chosen to all receive a scholarship, but they must also participate in the Cinco de Mayo talent show then the Miss Cindo is crowned.
Yuli Guzman was last year's Miss Cinco and she says it has helped her get out of her shell.
"I think girls here need to see that you can go out there get an education. And that even though there is not a lot of people who do not look like you. You look like YOU. So you can get that motivation from yourself and the support for other people," said Guzman.
The deadline to apply is March 31st.