YAKIMA, WA - Hispanic Heritage Month started today, September 15 - October 15, 2022.
In Hispanic Heritage Month many people celebrate for different reasons, to some is about celebrating culture, for others, it's about paying tribute to those that have helped influence society today, and even further more... for some it's about remembering their family history and where they came from.
"The majority here at YVC we have over 60% of our students that we serve are Latin X," said Maria Cuevas a Chicano Studies Instructor at Yakima Valley College. "and a significant majority of that come from immigrant families."
According to the US Census population it estimates as of July 1, 2021, Yakima County had a higher percentage of Latino and Hispanic residents than the state and nation. Specifically, Yakima County’s Hispanic or Latino population comprises 50.2% of its population, much higher than Washington state of 13%.
So in the Yakima Valley, Cuevas told me it is important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
"It's important because their families experience discrimination and oppression at the same time that they are working for a better life," she said.
Historically, Hispanic Heritage Month first began as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 but was later extended to a month in 1988, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
But, the term Hispanic wasn't always a positive term.
"It's lumping all Latinos into this you know this basket and that was all alike," said Cuevas.
Cuevas told me back in the 70s people didn't want to call themselves Hispanic because it didn't represent their culture.
"Many people in my generation, calling yourself Hispanic or Spanish was often the term was a way of denying then your indigenous and ethnic origins, also African origins," she said.
"Hispanic" is an umbrella term. According to Pew Research, A majority (51%) say they most often identify themselves by their family’s country of origin; just 24% say they prefer a pan-ethnic label.
So when did calling someone Hispanic become acceptable?
Well, there are still people who find the term uncomfortable and don't use it. Some people even struggled with celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month when it was first established, like Cuevas.
But now she thinks Hispanic Heritage Month is necessary.
"Because it helps call attention to the fact that we are here," said Cuevas. "That we exist, that we are contributing to this country and have been contributing in many ways."
For Latin Americans, Cuevas told me Hispanic Heritage Month doesn't just represent one thing, for some it represents a better future.
"We're blending in, we're learning the language, we're getting education despite of all of the challenges and the barriers," she said.
Another reason for the month is to start the conversation and learn more about Latin culture.
This year's theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is "Building prosperous and Healthy Communities."
Building on that theme, each week of the month the U.S. Department of Education has different weeks of action focusing on things like jobs in the economy, climate, and mental health and wellness.
If you would like to learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month click HERE.
Learn about:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.