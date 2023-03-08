Historic assault weapon ban legislation on its way to state Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A ban on the sale of assault weapons passed the Washington state House floor in a historic vote on the evening of March 8.
HB 1240 would prohibit the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale, or offer for sale of any assault weapon while allowing Washington state law enforcement and military exemptions. The legislation does not ban the ownership of assault weapons.
In a statement, Attorney General Bob Ferguson praised the vote outcome.
“The House today put public safety above the interest of the gun lobby,” Ferguson said. “The devastation of mass shootings extends far beyond the casualties and injuries. Mass shootings traumatize entire communities. We must stop selling these weapons of war in Washington.”
The bill was originally proposed in 2017 after the 2016 mass shooting at a Mukilteo house party. The 19-year-old shooter used a military-style assault rifle and a high-capacity magazine to kill three people.
In a statement Wednesday evening, Gov. Jay Inslee applauded legislators for advancing, what he called, commons sense gun reform.
“Assault weapons have contributed to some of the deadliest shootings over the last decade, and keeping more of them out of our communities will make Washington a safer place,” Gov. Inslee said. “I applaud the bill sponsors and the Attorney General’s Office for helping advance this crucial public safety measure.”
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), passed by a 55-42 vote and is now on its way to the Senate for further consideration.
