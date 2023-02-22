KENNEWICK, Wash. ---

The Cascade building in downtown Kennewick caught on fire a year ago on February 3.

The fire destroyed apartments and caused businesses to move. The building that is standing after more than 100 years will return to having apartments and businesses inside.

Executive Director of Historic Downtown Kennewick Stephanie Button says she wasn't very close with all of the tenants, but knew some of the tenants had to move as far as the East Coast.

Button says, "The building has gone through and evolution and seen downtown Kennewick transform and evolve."

Button tells me many of the downtown businesses affected by the fire stayed in downtown and have been successful at their new location. Button tells me downtown saw an initial decrease for traffic and shopping when the fire happened, but business picked up when businesses got set up in their new locations.

Button even tells me stores like the Lady Bug Shoppe have considered moving back into the building after renovations are done.

"They're able to save the outside walls but everything is going to be new on the inside," says Button. "New wiring, a whole new floor because the old one burnt out, the apartments are going to look brand new upstairs."

The fire had caused mostly smoke damage to the ground level while the bulk of the fire danger stayed on the top floor.

Buildings next door also had slight fire and smoke damage causing some businesses like Foodies to move locations.

Those buildings next to the Cascade building obviously have shorter rebuild times and are expected to reopen in the next few months.

Foodies has moved locations to Columbia Park by the river and Hot Mess Burger and Fries is moving into their previous location next to the Cascade building.

Chris Nokes the Owner and Chef of Hot Mess Burgers and Fries says he isn't worried about the structures of the buildings.

"Honestly, no fear," says Nokes. "It's kind of a blessing in disguise for both us and Foodies."

Nokes, who has been running a food truck with his family in downtown Kennewick says he is excited to move his business inside and get out of the weather.

"We're Really looking forward to the opportunity to get inside a brick and mortar and not have things like a random February snow day kill our business," says Nokes. "It's just me my wife and our four eccentric kids with food handlers cards so it's all hands on deck."

Nokes tells me moving the business inside an actual restaurant gives them a chance to be open consistently and expand their menu and staff.

While the restaurant is getting close to opening for Hot Mess Burgers and Fries, there is still plenty of work to be done on the Cascade building.

Button tells me the construction crew is working from the top down on the inside of the building to finish the apartments first and then the business suites on the ground floor.

"They've been working on the roof so we can smell the asphalt they are putting down to seal it," says Button. "It's the smell of progress."

Button tells me the building owner, Lori Pegg is hopeful future tenants can look at the apartments in summer with the opportunity to move in by fall.

Button also tells me business suites on the bottom floor won't be available until 2024.