Historic Downtown Kennewick asks for 2021 award nominees

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is asking for nominations for the Historic Downtown Kennewick 2021 awards to recognize businesses, volunteers and individuals who made an impact in downtown Kennewick during 2021.
You can nominate someone across four categories: Business, Volunteer, Revitalization and Downtowner of the Year. Nominations are due November 11. The winners will be announced December 9 at the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership Annual Meeting and Breakfast.
Business of the Year Award
The Business of the Year Award recognizes a current business in downtown Kennewick, between the Blue Bridge and Cable Bridge and between 10th Avenue and the waterfront. The business should be nominated for showing exceptional growth and performance, employment practices, innovative services/products, outstanding customer service, exemplary response to adversity and/or community involvement, according to the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership. It must have been in business for at least three years and have a good relationship with the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership. Past winners cannot win again.
Ralph and Jo Benton Volunteer of the Year Award
The Ralph and Jo Benton Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes a person or people whose efforts have directly benefited downtown Kennewick over some time. They do not have to live, work or own property in Kennewick; the only requirement is that their contributions have positively impacted Downtown Kennewick.
Revitalization Award
The Revitalization Award recognizes an improvement project with significant impact in Downtown Kennewick. Properties, places and storefronts that have been worked on and invested in, inspiring others, should be nominated. The 2020 winner was Layered Cake Artistry and Cake Studio, because its interior and exterior renovations positively impacted the entire block, according to the press release. The HDKP Design Committee has been selected to choose the winner(s) or the award.
Ken Silliman Downtowner Award
The Ken Silliman Downtowner Award is the highest honor offered by the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership. The award recognizes someone who has made significant contributions to Downtown Kennewick for an extended period of time, according to the press release. There are also no requirements for nominees to live, work, or own property in Kennewick; the only requirement is a significant history of contributions to downtown. The winner is chosen by past recipients.
